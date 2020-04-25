Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes Triple H could still overtake Ric Flair and John Cena to become a 17-time World Champion.

Cena defeated AJ Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble to equal Flair’s long-standing record as a 16-time World Champion, while Triple H’s WWE Championship victory in the 2016 Royal Rumble saw him move onto 14 World Championship reigns.

Speaking on this week’s episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross suggested that “The Game” could potentially surpass both Cena and Flair one day.

“I was always surprised Triple H didn’t have that record. I’m not so sure that’s over. How about that?”

Ross also gave his opinion that it did not help Cena and the rest of WWE’s Superstars when the company repeatedly promoted Flair as a 16-time World Champion.

“You’ve got a sixteen-time Champion and you’re talking about that a lot, you’ve established that number. So then when you have, ‘Oh, John Cena is a nine-time Champion,’ that means he’s seven behind Ric. He’s seven worse than Flair. Does that help him? I don’t think so.”

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

Triple H’s WWE career in 2020

Following his WrestleMania 35 victory over Batista, Triple H lost his next televised match against Randy Orton at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in June 2019.

Advertisement

The 50-year-old participated in tag team matches at two live events in Tokyo, Japan, three weeks after Super ShowDown, but he has not competed in a match on WWE television in the last 10 months.