WWE News: Hulk Hogan reacts to Seth Rollins being pulled out of Crown Jewel match

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Oct 2019, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team Hogan vs Team Flair

Universal Champion Seth Rollins has been pulled out from the Team Hogan vs Team Flair match at WWE Crown Jewel. Hulk Hogan recently commented on the same, and stated that he has an idea for a replacement in place of Rollins.

Team Hogan vs Team Flair

On the season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW a short while ago, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair had an in-ring confrontation on Miz TV. The two teased a match, but soon made it clear that they were past their prime.

Immediately after, a five-on-five match was announced for WWE Crown Jewel, pitting five Superstars on Team Hogan against five Superstars on Team Flair. Seth Rollins and Randy Orton were named the captains of their respective teams. Until the announcement of Rollins being pulled out of the match, Team Hogan consisted of Rollins, Ricochet, and Rusev. On the other hand, Team Flair featured Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Universal Champion Seth Rollins would be defending his title against The Fiend at the Saudi Arabia show. This made many fans speculate that Rollins would be pulling double duty at Crown Jewel. Now that WWE has officially announced that Rollins is out of the multi-man match, it's clear that he won't be wrestling two matches on October 31.

Also read: Sasha Banks possibly getting a new look

Hogan reacts

Hulk Hogan took to Twitter after the announcement and stated that he understands the circumstances involving Rollins getting pulled out of the match. Hogan then addressed Ric Flair, mentioning that the former has an idea for a replacement as a part of the team. Check out the tweet below:

Understand the champ @WWERollins needs to do what he’s gotta do. Defending the title against @WWEBrayWyatt is what champions do. Don’t worry Naitch, I got an idea for Team Hogan brother. #WWECrownJewel HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 18, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!