WWE News: John Cena brings back Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick at WrestleMania 35 (Video)

John Cena brought back the Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick after almost 14 years

What's the story?

Elias was in the middle of the ring at WWE WrestleMania, performing for the fans in the arena when he got a rude and epic surprise from none other than John Cena. We got to Cena in a way that we haven't seen him years.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena first debuted his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick in WWE in 2002 and it helped John Cena quickly rise up the WWE card. The gimmick came after Stephanie McMahon and others saw Cena rapping in the WWE tour bus and allowed him to incorporate it as a part of his gimmick.

Cena found massive success in the next few years and won the WWE United States Championship as well as the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

Elias was performing at WrestleMania 35 when he was surprised by none other than John Cena. Cena brought back his Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick after almost 14 years and it got a massive pop from the fans in the arena.

Cena entered the ring and called Elias a "piece of sh**zu" before running him down and telling him that he would bury him. Cena also told us that he was turning heel. Cena then warned Elias that he would be getting an FU before striking him in the face.

John Cena then hit Elias with the FU to send him packing.

What's next?

We don't yet know if John Cena is back for another run in WWE. We will find out more regarding that on RAW and SmackDown. Cena bringing back the Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick is definitely and interesting and unexpected turn.

