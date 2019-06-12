×
WWE News: John Cena hints at taking on backstage role in future

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
313   //    12 Jun 2019, 09:19 IST


Cena and Vince
Cena and Vince

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena recently spoke with People and discussed a variety of topics.

Cena hinted that he could possibly take on the role of a backstage official or an advisor, to pass on his knowledge to younger talent.


In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since John Cena made his debut on WWE TV. Upon his arrival on the blue brand in the spring of 2002, he immediately became a fan favorite and went on to have an excellent first match against Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle.

A decorated Hall of Fame career saw Cena win the top title on 16 different occasions, equaling the legendary record of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. His immense popularity garnered him mainstream recognition and he's currently trying to make his mark on Hollywood. It was recently revealed that Cena will be a part of the 9th installment of The Fast & the Furious, which will hit theatres on May 22nd, 2020.

Also read: Vince McMahon agrees that WWE's system is broken


The heart of the matter

In response to the possibility of leaving WWE, Cena stated that he doesn't see himself ever being disconnected from WWE. Cena further added that no matter if it's an on-camera role or an off-camera/backstage role, he'll never retire.

I think whether it’s an on-camera role or an off-camera role, I don’t think the word ‘retire’ I’ll ever use that.

Cena also mentioned that he wants to pass the knowledge he has gained over the years, to young newcomers, helping them in the process.

So I know that time is limited because it’s a physical, performance-based thing, and I’m 42, so I know that window is kind of coming to a close, but I don’t think I’ll ever be retired. I would love to be able to pass on the knowledge and wisdom that I have about live performances to up-and-comers and hopefully help people out.

What's next?

Someone of the stature of Cena taking the role of a backstage role as an advisor to new talent certainly seems like a promising idea.

Would you like for Cena to take on the role of a backstage advisor or producer somewhere down the line?



Tags:
WWE Raw John Cena Vince McMahon
