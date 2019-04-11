WWE News: John Cena reacts to not having a major role at WrestleMania 35

Cena was on fire at 'Mania

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena recently talked with Sports Illustrated on not being in a high profile storyline at this year's WrestleMania.

Cena stated that his lighter role gave him the freedom to have more fun at The Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena isn't a regular WWE Superstar anymore. He has put his focus on new ventures and opportunities, one of which is acting. Cena was a mainstay at WrestleMania for more than a decade, ever since he made his debut at WrestleMania 20 when he defeated The Big Show for the United States Title.

The heart of the matter

Last year, Cena was fed to The Undertaker in a squash match. At this year's 'Mania, he interrupted Elias and came out boasting his original persona of The Doctor of Thugonomics. The crowd went wild for the old school Cena and the segment was well received.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Cena said that there was no pressure on him at WrestleMania 35. He added that although he had a lot of fun watching the event as a fan last year, not having a major role this year gave him a chance to have more fun.

This is the first time in a long time I haven't had to focus on a main-event profile segment. There wasn't that looming WrestleMania Sunday in the back of my mind saying, 'I have to do this and this is what people pay to see.' I had a lot of fun watching it from the crowd last year, because I knew that was going to be special, and this year gave me liberty to have even more fun.

What's next?

Witnessing Cena destroy Elias with his rapping skills was a shot of nostalgia for the fans on 'Mania night. The fans who have been complaining about Cena hogging the spotlight for years can now rest easy.

What was your reaction on seeing Cena at 'Mania?

