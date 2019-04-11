×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: John Cena reacts to not having a major role at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
99   //    11 Apr 2019, 08:08 IST

Cena was on fire at 'Mania
Cena was on fire at 'Mania

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena recently talked with Sports Illustrated on not being in a high profile storyline at this year's WrestleMania.

Cena stated that his lighter role gave him the freedom to have more fun at The Show of Shows.

Also read: 5 reasons Cena isn't finished with WWE


In case you didn't know...

John Cena isn't a regular WWE Superstar anymore. He has put his focus on new ventures and opportunities, one of which is acting. Cena was a mainstay at WrestleMania for more than a decade, ever since he made his debut at WrestleMania 20 when he defeated The Big Show for the United States Title.



The heart of the matter


Last year, Cena was fed to The Undertaker in a squash match. At this year's 'Mania, he interrupted Elias and came out boasting his original persona of The Doctor of Thugonomics. The crowd went wild for the old school Cena and the segment was well received.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Cena said that there was no pressure on him at WrestleMania 35. He added that although he had a lot of fun watching the event as a fan last year, not having a major role this year gave him a chance to have more fun.

This is the first time in a long time I haven't had to focus on a main-event profile segment. There wasn't that looming WrestleMania Sunday in the back of my mind saying, 'I have to do this and this is what people pay to see.' I had a lot of fun watching it from the crowd last year, because I knew that was going to be special, and this year gave me liberty to have even more fun.

What's next?

Witnessing Cena destroy Elias with his rapping skills was a shot of nostalgia for the fans on 'Mania night. The fans who have been complaining about Cena hogging the spotlight for years can now rest easy.

What was your reaction on seeing Cena at 'Mania?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena Elias Samson
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: John Cena reveals his WrestleMania 35 role
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena brings back Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick at WrestleMania 35 (Video)
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35: 4 indications that prove John Cena will replace Baron Corbin as Angle's opponent
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals new haircut ahead of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons why John Cena returned with his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick 
RELATED STORY
3 Possible matches for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Big update on John Cena's WrestleMania 35 plans
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: John Cena vs Kurt Angle unlikely to happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Biggest Reasons why Vince McMahon won't let John Cena wrestle
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Latest update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us