5 reasons why John Cena isn't finished with WWE

Cena dissing Reigns in an amazing promo

It has been a long while since we saw John Cena inside a WWE ring. One of the last times he was seen inside the squared circle, he got burned badly by "The Man" Becky Lynch.

Cena's mainstream popularity has helped him bag commercials for major brands and he's out there building a movie career. Cena debuted in WWE as The Prototype in 2002, and soon turned into a crowd favorite.

He embraced the rapper gimmick and ran with it. By the time WrestleMania 21 rolled around, Cena was set to compete for the WWE Title against JBL in the main event of the show.

Ever since then, Cena has been a WWE mainstay and has become one of the biggest Superstars in the history of the business. He has won multiple WWE Titles and is regarded as the flagbearer of WWE in the 21st Century. Although a part of the WWE Universe has lost hope on a Cena return, here are 5 reasons why Cena isn't finished with WWE.

#5 Cena is still young

The Undertaker and Reigns, looking at the Mania sign

Cena is young compared to the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H and many more who have main evented WrestleManias and other major PPVs, even though they're way past their prime. The Undertaker was 52 when he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33. Triple H is all set to face off against Batista at WrestleMania 35, and he's 49 at the moment.

Cena has shown time and time again that he can wrestle 5-star classics. He's just 41 years old at present and still has a lot left in the tank. Even though he's not being regularly seen in the WWE, there's no way Cena is done with the business. He will build a career outside WWE and capitalize on it to come back and earn better paychecks.

