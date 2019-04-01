×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why John Cena isn't finished with WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.93K   //    01 Apr 2019, 11:43 IST

Cena dissing Reigns in an amazing promo
Cena dissing Reigns in an amazing promo

It has been a long while since we saw John Cena inside a WWE ring. One of the last times he was seen inside the squared circle, he got burned badly by "The Man" Becky Lynch.


Also read: Update on Cena's role at WrestleMania 35

Cena's mainstream popularity has helped him bag commercials for major brands and he's out there building a movie career. Cena debuted in WWE as The Prototype in 2002, and soon turned into a crowd favorite.

He embraced the rapper gimmick and ran with it. By the time WrestleMania 21 rolled around, Cena was set to compete for the WWE Title against JBL in the main event of the show.

Ever since then, Cena has been a WWE mainstay and has become one of the biggest Superstars in the history of the business. He has won multiple WWE Titles and is regarded as the flagbearer of WWE in the 21st Century. Although a part of the WWE Universe has lost hope on a Cena return, here are 5 reasons why Cena isn't finished with WWE.

Also read: Former WWE Champion says Cena is one of the greatest wrestler alive

#5 Cena is still young

The Undertaker and Reigns, looking at the Mania sign
The Undertaker and Reigns, looking at the Mania sign
Advertisement

Cena is young compared to the likes of The Undertaker, Triple H and many more who have main evented WrestleManias and other major PPVs, even though they're way past their prime. The Undertaker was 52 when he lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33. Triple H is all set to face off against Batista at WrestleMania 35, and he's 49 at the moment.

Cena has shown time and time again that he can wrestle 5-star classics. He's just 41 years old at present and still has a lot left in the tank. Even though he's not being regularly seen in the WWE, there's no way Cena is done with the business. He will build a career outside WWE and capitalize on it to come back and earn better paychecks.

Also read: 5 things that need to happen at WrestleMania 35

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena Roman Reigns
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
5 Reasons why John Cena isn't facing Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Samoa Joe should face John Cena
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why John Cena will face R-Truth at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why John Cena should retire The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons John Cena should retire Kurt Angle 
RELATED STORY
5 Mystery Opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why John Cena (and not Kofi Kingston) should dethrone Daniel Bryan as the WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 WWE opponents for John Cena
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE doesn't need The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Drew McIntyre should fight John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us