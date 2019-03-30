5 WWE moments that genuinely scared fans

Two moments that scared fans out of their wits

WWE is a weekly soap opera that relies on complex storylines as much as the in-ring action. Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has produced some of the most intriguing storylines that have ended in blockbuster matches on major PPV's like WrestleMania and Summerslam.

There have been multiple instances in the past where WWE's storylines ended up being so dark, they left the WWE Universe scared out of their wits. Let's take a look at 5 moments that legit scared WWE fans.

#5. Edge spears Mick Foley on a flaming table

Edge spears Foley on a flaming table

At WrestleMania 22, Hardcore Legend Mick Foley went to war with The Rated R Superstar Edge, in a hardcore match.

The match is widely regarded as the moment Edge became a main event level Superstar. In the opening moments of the match, Edge speared Foley inside the ring but ended up injuring his shoulder. Foley revealed a barbed wire he had hidden inside his shirt.

As the brutal encounter was reaching its climax, Lita set a table on fire outside the ring.

An opportunistic Edge hit a thunderous spear on an unsuspecting Foley, with both Superstars crashing on the flaming table. The sea of humanity inside the arena gasped in unison, as commentator Joey Styles let out his signature call, "OH MY GOD!". The arena went silent, as a shivering Edge proceeded to cover Foley.

Edge pinned Foley and left a broken and battered man. The reactions of the fans who watched it unfold live was a sight to behold. This was one of the riskiest moves WWE had ever made. The slightest mistake in executing the move could have turned this match into a disaster. Thankfully, the Superstars recovered fully and went on to wrestle many more bouts in the near future.

