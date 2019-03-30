×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE moments that genuinely scared fans

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
343   //    30 Mar 2019, 13:06 IST

Two moments that scared fans out of their wits
Two moments that scared fans out of their wits

WWE is a weekly soap opera that relies on complex storylines as much as the in-ring action. Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has produced some of the most intriguing storylines that have ended in blockbuster matches on major PPV's like WrestleMania and Summerslam.

There have been multiple instances in the past where WWE's storylines ended up being so dark, they left the WWE Universe scared out of their wits. Let's take a look at 5 moments that legit scared WWE fans.

Also read: 9 mind-blowing facts about WrestleMania 35

#5. Edge spears Mick Foley on a flaming table

Edge spears Foley on a flaming table
Edge spears Foley on a flaming table

At WrestleMania 22, Hardcore Legend Mick Foley went to war with The Rated R Superstar Edge, in a hardcore match.

The match is widely regarded as the moment Edge became a main event level Superstar. In the opening moments of the match, Edge speared Foley inside the ring but ended up injuring his shoulder. Foley revealed a barbed wire he had hidden inside his shirt.

As the brutal encounter was reaching its climax, Lita set a table on fire outside the ring.

An opportunistic Edge hit a thunderous spear on an unsuspecting Foley, with both Superstars crashing on the flaming table. The sea of humanity inside the arena gasped in unison, as commentator Joey Styles let out his signature call, "OH MY GOD!". The arena went silent, as a shivering Edge proceeded to cover Foley.

Also read: 6 greatest babyface turns of the 21st Century


Edge pinned Foley and left a broken and battered man. The reactions of the fans who watched it unfold live was a sight to behold. This was one of the riskiest moves WWE had ever made. The slightest mistake in executing the move could have turned this match into a disaster. Thankfully, the Superstars recovered fully and went on to wrestle many more bouts in the near future.

Also read: 10 greatest heel turns of the 21st Century

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
3 Moments that made fans genuinely hate Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable Wrestlemania Moments of the 2010s
RELATED STORY
5 Epic moments that WWE should give us at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Divas pushes that ended in failure
RELATED STORY
WWE: Top 5 one-sided rivalries 
RELATED STORY
5 Best WrestleMania matches that lasted less than 10 minutes
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 20 Greatest moments in the history of the PPV (15-11)
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Moments of WrestleMania VI
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Decisions that can cause a backlash among fans
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 5 bookings Vince McMahon changed at the last minute
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us