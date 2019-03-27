×
WrestleMania 35: 9 mind-blowing facts about the historic event

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
412   //    27 Mar 2019, 10:00 IST

The Show of Shows is less than two weeks away!
The Show of Shows is less than two weeks away!

WrestleMania 35 is less than two weeks away, and WWE has just announced that the Raw Women's Title triple threat match will headline The Show of Shows. This will be the first time in WrestleMania's storied history that women will main event the show.

The 35th edition of WrestleMania is stacked with marquee matches. This could turn into possibly the biggest WrestleMania of all time. Before WrestleMania 35 arrives, let's take a look at 10 incredibly fascinating facts about the 2019 edition of The Grandest Stage Of Them All!

#9 Fresh talent in the main event

The main event of WrestleMania 35
The main event of WrestleMania 35

This is going to be the fifth time in WrestleMania history that all the participants in the main event of WrestleMania have never headlined the show before.


The first time it happened was, of course, at WrestleMania I, when Hogan and Mr. T met Piper and Orndorff.

At WrestleMania IV, Randy Savage battled Ted Dibiase in the finals of the WWE Title tournament.

At WrestleMania XI, Bam Bam Bigelow fought against Lawerence Taylor in the main event.

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar went toe to toe at WrestleMania XIX for the WWE Title.

#8 Brock Lesnar was last pinned at WrestleMania 29

The last time Lesnar was pinned at a Mania
The last time Lesnar was pinned at a Mania

Brock Lesnar has been pushed as one of the most dominant athletes in WWE history, with the F5 being the most protected finisher in recent memory.

The last time Brock Lesnar was pinned at a WrestleMania was 6 years ago when Triple H defeated The Beast at MetLife Stadium.


Lesnar broke The Undertaker's 21-0 streak at next year's WrestleMania. When Rollins cashed in at WrestleMania 31, he pinned Roman Reigns to win the title.

Brock defeated Ambrose at WrestleMania 32 and reclaimed his Universal Title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

Last year, Lesnar pinned Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34, after delivering 6 thunderous F5s.

If Rollins manages to pin The Beast, this would be an occurrence 6 years in the making!

1 / 7 NEXT
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
