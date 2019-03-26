×
WWE News: John Cena posts another hilarious edited photo of Baron Corbin

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.22K   //    26 Mar 2019, 11:40 IST

Cena and Corbin have had some history together
Cena and Corbin have had some history together

What's the story?

John Cena has been having a field day on Instagram, as he shared another edited picture of Baron Corbin on the photo-sharing app.

The picture features the 2002 debut of John Cena against Kurt Angle, with Corbin's head photoshopped onto Cena's body.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know. . .

Kurt Angle's announcement revealing his WrestleMania 35 opponent didn't sit well with the WWE Universe, as fans took to social media to voice their opinion against the match.

Even Angle's wife Giovanna expressed her displeasure on Twitter, but went on to delete the tweet and posted an update.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge stated that he is tired of fans hating on Corbin, who made some bold claims about his match at WrestleMania.


The heart of the matter

John Cena was speculated as being Angle's final opponent, and he stirred the pot by posting images of Angle and Corbin on his Instagram. Now, Cena has posted another edited image of Corbin, which can be seen below.



What's next?

It seems that we are destined to get Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, in the WWE Hall Of Famer's final match of his career.

Considering the fact that legends like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin got to wrestle huge names in their final WWE matches, this one seems to be a huge disservice to Kurt Angle.

Angle is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and he certainly deserves someone more credible than Corbin. The crowd reaction during this match at MetLife Stadium would be an interesting sight to witness.

What are your thoughts on Kurt Angle's opponent in his last match? Why is John Cena so hell-bent on making fun of Baron Corbin? Sound off in the comment section!


