WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why the Raw Women's Title match is headlining the show

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
294   //    25 Mar 2019, 20:58 IST

We have got our headliner! We have got our headliner!
WWE just announced that the triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Title will be headlining The Show of Shows.

This is a huge announcement considering the fact that this will be the first time women are going to headline a WrestleMania. The buildup to this match has been a wild ride from the very beginning, and it's all about to go down at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

Let's take a look at five reasons why women are headlining WrestleMania for the first time.

#5 The culmination of the Women's Revolution

The first ever All Women's PPV
The first ever All Women's PPV

We've come a long way since the time when women weren't considered anything more than eye candy on the WWE roster. Women's matches used to be considered as bathroom breaks. The Women's Revolution did something no one had ever imagined, and turned WWE's women into main event level stars, with the fans actually caring about them.


The Revolution got bigger with each passing year. Women got opportunities in special stipulation matches like Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, and The Royal Rumble. Incredibly talented women like AJ Lee, Paige and a whole bunch of others gave us moments that would be remembered forever in the annals of WWE history.

The Raw Women's Title triple threat match is the moment which marks the culmination of the Women's Revolution. It's a testament of the fact that nothing is impossible in professional wrestling. You just need to keep trying until you grab the brass ring.

A year ago, no one had thought that Becky Lynch is going to be the headliner at WrestleMania 35. Today, she has surpassed Ronda and Charlotte in popularity and will possibly leave WrestleMania the Women's champion.

