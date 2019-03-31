5 WWE Superstars who became bigger than the business

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.36K // 31 Mar 2019, 12:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood

Over the course of the past several decades, we have witnessed some of the greatest Superstars grace the WWE Universe with their presence and wrestling talent. Ever since Vince McMahon bought off WWE from his father, the wrestling genius has given us some of the biggest stars in the business.

Although most of these Superstars end up retiring as wrestlers, there are a few who go on to do bigger and better things. A point comes when the said Superstar becomes bigger than the wrestling business that they once used as a stepping stone. Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who became bigger than the business.

Also read: 10 greatest heel turns of the 21st Century

#5. John Cena

Cena with Jackie Chan

The former WWE Champion came into the business in 2002. Cena spent some time in WWE's developmental territory, OVW, for a while before coming up to the main roster.

Also read: 6 greatest babyface turns of the 21st Century

In one of the most popular segments in SmackDown history, Cena accepted Kurt Angle's challenge for a match and almost ended up defeating the former Olympic gold medallist. Thus kicked off one of the greatest WWE careers of all time. By the time WrestleMania 21 rolled around, Cena had become one of the two most popular Superstars in the company, with the other one being Batista.

He won his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 21, and it didn't take fans much time to realize that WWE was shoving Cena down their throats. Cena became one of the most controversial Superstars of all time, getting mixed reactions everywhere he went.

After WrestleMania 32, Cena started appearing a lot less and started focusing on a movie career. Cena is one of the most recognized athletes in the world and is extremely popular amongst the kids because of his likable persona and the stuff he does with Make-A-Wish. He has come to a point where he doesn't need WWE and is looking forward to making a mark in Hollywood, just like The Rock did back in 2002.

Also read: 10 greatest heel turns of the 21st Century

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement