5 WWE Superstars who became bigger than the business

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.36K   //    31 Mar 2019, 12:06 IST

The Rock is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood
The Rock is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood

Over the course of the past several decades, we have witnessed some of the greatest Superstars grace the WWE Universe with their presence and wrestling talent. Ever since Vince McMahon bought off WWE from his father, the wrestling genius has given us some of the biggest stars in the business.

Although most of these Superstars end up retiring as wrestlers, there are a few who go on to do bigger and better things. A point comes when the said Superstar becomes bigger than the wrestling business that they once used as a stepping stone. Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who became bigger than the business.

#5. John Cena

Cena with Jackie Chan
Cena with Jackie Chan

The former WWE Champion came into the business in 2002. Cena spent some time in WWE's developmental territory, OVW, for a while before coming up to the main roster.

In one of the most popular segments in SmackDown history, Cena accepted Kurt Angle's challenge for a match and almost ended up defeating the former Olympic gold medallist. Thus kicked off one of the greatest WWE careers of all time. By the time WrestleMania 21 rolled around, Cena had become one of the two most popular Superstars in the company, with the other one being Batista.

He won his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 21, and it didn't take fans much time to realize that WWE was shoving Cena down their throats. Cena became one of the most controversial Superstars of all time, getting mixed reactions everywhere he went.

After WrestleMania 32, Cena started appearing a lot less and started focusing on a movie career. Cena is one of the most recognized athletes in the world and is extremely popular amongst the kids because of his likable persona and the stuff he does with Make-A-Wish. He has come to a point where he doesn't need WWE and is looking forward to making a mark in Hollywood, just like The Rock did back in 2002.

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
