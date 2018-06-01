WWE News: John Cena reveals why he doesn't want to be a Paul Heyman guy, talks becoming a pro-wrestler, and more

Why isn't John Cena interested in becoming a "Paul Heyman Guy"?

John Cena credits his fans for motivating him to continue in the professional wrestling business

What’s the story?

In an appearance at the recent MegaCon convention in Orlando, John Cena opened up on a myriad of topics in a fan Q&A.

Cena expounded upon how he became a professional wrestler and what keeps him going after more than 15 years in the business. Besides, Cena spoke about which Superstars inspire him the most, as well as why he won’t be a “Paul Heyman Guy”.

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena served as the face of WWE throughout the promotion’s Ruthless Aggression era as well as the PG era—until he passed the proverbial torch to Roman Reigns in recent years.

Cena has been involved in memorable feuds with the most well-known Paul Heyman guy, Brock Lesnar—however, fans have lately been clamoring for Cena to ally himself with Heyman so as to reinvigorate his career.

The heart of the matter

In reference to what motivated him to become a professional wrestler, John Cena asserted that he was always a fan of the WWE, and the WWE Superstars were like superheroes to him. Cena added that back in his day, with the lack of systematic developmental organizations such as NXT, he didn’t know how to become a pro-wrestler.

Regardless, Cena noted that once he knew that pro-wrestling was something he was able to do, he devoted himself to the business as it was something he idolized. Cena continued that “perspective” is something which keeps him moving forward in the business after all these years.

Cena elucidated that every single person out there who’s moved by his WWE character is the reason he’s motivated to continue in this business.

Additionally, Cena explained that as a child, Hulk Hogan was the Superstar who inspired him the most. Cena also pointed out that presently, several performers such as Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan inspire him; while he tries to inspire them and bring out the best in them.

Furthermore, Cena revealed why he isn’t intrigued by the prospect of becoming a Paul Heyman guy—

"Paul is an extremely valuable resource because of his knowledge—I rely on Paul a lot for his opinion, his insight behind the curtain—Paul Heyman is best with people who aren't able to articulate with a microphone in their hands. I enjoy the negative and positive response from being so honest after 15 years of us being together as friends, partners, family, whatever you want to call it.”

“Paul Heyman would be wasted with me, and likewise I would be wasted with Paul. Paul is a great vehicle to describe someone who can't describe themselves, but he has a wealth of knowledge and he is someone that I definitely lean on."

What’s next?

John Cena is presently busy with his Hollywood obligations and is not scheduled to perform at either Money in the Bank or THIS PPV in the days to come.

Do you agree with Cena’s thoughts on Paul Heyman? Sound off in the comments!

