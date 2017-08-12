WWE News: John Cena roasts Baron Corbin on Instagram

John Cena implied that Corbin was a "dumpster fire."

by Riju Dasgupta News 12 Aug 2017, 20:32 IST

Shots have been fired by Super Cena

What's the story?

Ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam in Brooklyn next weekend, John Cena took a shot at his opponent Baron Corbin through his Instagram account. Of course, Cena's Instagram account is a strange one, where he posts pictures without any explanation generally. In this case, however, the meaning was quite obvious. Here is the picture in all its glory.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena took on Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown Live to determine the Number 1 contender for the title currently held by Jinder Mahal. While Nakamura won the match, he was blindsided by Baron Corbin with his Money in the Bank briefcase. John Cena came to his aid and even put Corbin through the announcers' table with an AA. This has led to a program between the two men, with Daniel Bryan making a match for Summerslam in Brooklyn.

All of this happened in a WWE Network exclusive when SmackDown Live went off the air.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin has been quite vocal on Twitter about his feud with John Cena, even earning a response from Cena's fiancee Nikki Bella, as we reported here. Corbin wasn't quite as eloquent as Cena, who indicated that the Lone Wolf was a 'dumpster fire'. The message is loud and clear and should incite a response from Baron Corbin on the go-home episode of SmackDown Live.

What's next?

With only one week to go before Summerslam, we expect to see a power packed edition of SmackDown Live. Expect some fireworks to ignite the volatile Cena-Corbin feud on the show.

Author's take

I am not really excited about this feud and it just seems like a makeshift program before Cena heads to Raw following SummerSlam, as the rumours indicate. We hope the match can hold our interest in a stacked show with several superior matches. I expect Cena to win the match, and move on to Raw to stake his claim as the top guy.

