WWE News: Kenny Omega disappointed that 2-time U.S. Champion didn't put him over in NJPW

He didn't do the honors...

Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa were guests on The Young Bucks' new show - "Wrestlers on the road ordering Room Service" - where they discussed a variety of topics, mostly in relation to how they first met and their time in NJPW.

When discussing AJ Styles leaving for WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura's name came up as he was the IWGP Intercontinental Champion at the time. After Styles' departure, Omega was the wrestler who benefited the most as he was able to move into the Heavyweight division.

It was revealed that Nakamura was supposed to drop the title to Omega but it didn't happen. This was due to Nakamura leaving for WWE, with Omega winning the vacated title in a tournament. Omega reacted to this and said,

"I was always really cool with Shinsuke and I don't know if anyone knows how the locker room is divided up, but you know, friends change with friends, that how it goes. Shinsuke was always in our room together. He was just one of our guys. I don't ever think like, well, 'I just don't want to lose to you before I go to WWE.' I don't think it was like that. I think it was a demand, like 'You have to come now, sorry, if you have a belt.' That's how it is."

It's unfortunate that wrestling fans weren't treated to an Omega-Nakamura match as it certainly would have been an epic closure on Nakamura's NJPW career.