Kevin Owens busts a major myth about WWE Superstars and the company

Monday Night RAW superstar Kevin Owens has spoken out on a major myth about WWE controlling its superstar's social media accounts.

This past week on RAW, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins formed an alliance. WWE's Twitter account cheekily wrote that the two were "KO-existing." A fan replied to the tweet, pointing out that Kevin Owens thought of the "KO-existing" pun first.

Replying to this, another fan claimed that WWE doesn't allow its superstars to make their own social media posts, instead, the company runs most of these accounts. KO was quick to catch this and hilariously dismissed this claim.

"Oh sh*t, I guess I didn’t get the memo!" wrote Kevin Owens in reply.

Kevin Owens recently signed a new contract with WWE

Kevin Owens' status with WWE has been a huge talking point over the last few months. There had been massive speculation that he'd be leaving the company once his contract ended on January 31, 2022.

However, Kevin Owens has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE and will reportedly earn around two to three million dollars per year. KO has since commented that he will be in WWE for several years. He added that the decision to sign a new contract was the best thing for his family.

“I’ll just say that my contract still ends on January 31, but not 2022,” Owens said. “I will still be in WWE for several years, The decision was pretty easy because it was the best thing for my family, really. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision to take. WWE has been my home for seven years now, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent the majority of my career here. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled for, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest. That’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Kevin Owens is set to challenge for the WWE Championship in a fatal four-way match against Big E, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at WWE Day 1. With him signing a new contract, could he become the new WWE Champion at the pay-per-view?

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Kevin Owens dethrone Big E as the new WWE Champion? Yes No 9 votes so far