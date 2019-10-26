WWE News: King Corbin attack Roman Reigns during Reigns' appearance on WWE Backstage

Matthew Serocki

King Corbin continued his assault on Roman Reigns weeks after Reigns joined Team Flair

Last week, King Corbin prevented Roman Reigns from becoming the Intercontinental Champion once more, by interfering in his match with Shinsuke Nakamura. After losing a six-man tag team match on the most recent SmackDown, Corbin fired another shot.

During Reigns' appearance on WWE Backstage following SmackDown, Corbin interrupted Reigns with another brutal attack on the Big Dog. Reigns was putting over everyone on his team at Crown Jewel when Corbin rushed in and brutally assaulted the former Universal Champion.

Corbin initially explained that his attack of Reigns last week was because of the confrontation he had with the Rock on the FOX debut on SmackDown. Since the Great One only showed up for a one-off appearance, Corbin would be unable to get his hands on the former WWE Champion. Since the Rock and Reigns are related, Reigns provided Corbin with the closest possible victim.

The rivalry heated up before the men face each other with their respective teams in Saudi Arabia on October 31st. Both men are featured stars on SmackDown and will be key parts of their teams next week.

It appears as if Reigns is still being kept away from a potential title program with whoever is holding the WWE Championship. It's been a year since he last held a major title but his path back to one is taking the long way. That's a good strategy for the Big Dog. It might not be so good, however, for King Corbin. It was reported earlier this week that the two men would be entering into a program with one another and it appears as if that has been confirmed with their constant interactions over the last week.

After the attack on Reigns, it was later announced on WWE Backstage that Corbin and Reigns will square off in the main event of next week's SmackDown.

Will the Big Dog get his revenge on King Corbin next Friday? How will things play out beforehand at Crown Jewel? If the report is to be believed, then this is likely a feud that will play out over the next few months. Crown Jewel might just be the next stop.

