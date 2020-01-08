WWE News- King Corbin talks about his WrestleMania match with Kurt Angle

King Corbin fought Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35

King Corbin had an eventful 2019. From defeating Kurt Angle in the Hall of Famer's farewell match at WrestleMania 35 to contending for the WWE Universal Championship on several occasions to winning the King of the Ring tournament, Corbin did it all.

While talking about his WrestleMania encounter in an episode of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Corbin revealed how important that match was to him to solidify his persona. He also mentioned the segments with Kurt Angle which eventually helped him to establish his new character.

Obviously, there is a special attachment to Kurt Angle and now I'm pushing this old man around. It's instant hatred from people because they don't want to see you disrespecting a legend, so it was kind of a cool spot to be in where I feel like I was pushed to that level. (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

Corbin admitted how the fans were desperate to see a match between John Cena and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and his involvement just ruined their dreams. For The Lone Wolf, it worked as all he needed was the WWE Universe to go against him.

[The angle] was something I wanted to be a part of and I loved the irritation of it because people wanted to see him against John Cena, so that was just easy heat. Wrestling fans were positive about one thing, especially on Twitter. It was fun to pour gas on that fire because everybody was like, 'I want John Cena versus Kurt Angle in this epic match.' And they were like, 'Wait, we're getting Constable Corbin?'

The former WWE United States Champion expressed his gratitude towards Kurt Angle for their WrestleMania encounter. He also praised the Hall of Famer for agreeing to work with up and coming talents and not being hesitant to put them over.

That was the best part, that irritation that it caused. And then to get that win at 'Mania took it to another level. For me, the culmination of it was that once I got the win, his son gave me the finger. He's like, 10 - that was awesome. It couldn't have been a better ending for me.

He is going out with his pride and I think he's a guy that wants to truly give back to the business, which is rare. And I think it was important for him to do that in an old school way, to go out that way. It helps younger generations. I think it comes to a point where you have to give that to the younger generation, and it allows them to step onto that pedestal where it's like, 'Okay, this guy is special. Let's see what he can do.'

Despite all the on-screen hatred towards the Olympic Gold Medalist, King Corbin is actually a fan of Kurt Angle. During the podcast, he went on to mention how Angle stands out from the rest of the WWE veterans and that he was honored to work with him.

He has done this for a very long time, so you can see he is sore and beat up. But dude, he still can go to an extent. I wouldn't want to fight the guy in a parking lot. He is still extremely gifted in being an athlete. Sometimes old age gets the best of some people, but he's one of those guys where he's going to be 85 and if he shoots and takes you down, you're in trouble. It just doesn't matter. He just has that special skill.

Now, King Corbin has his sight set on Roman Reigns and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back after the alliance between The Big Dog and The Usos.