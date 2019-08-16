WWE News: King of the Ring favorites revealed, who leads the pack?

WWE King of the Ring

WWE King of the Ring returns

Next week's episode of WWE Raw kicks off the 2019 King of the Ring tournament, which will play out on WWE TV for the next several weeks on Raw and SmackDown Live heading into WWE Clash of Champions. The finals of the tournament are expected to take place at the PPV in September.

Participants in this year's tournament include The Miz, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe representing Raw, while Elias, Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, Andrade, Shelton Benjamin, Buddy Murphy, Ali and Apollo Crews will represent SmackDown Live.

King of the Ring win favorites revealed

Sky Bets, h/t to WWE Leaks, has released the current favorites to win this year's tournament, and it might come as no surprise to learn that Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens currently lead the pack.

Below is the full list of participants including their chances of winning this year's King of the Ring tournament:

Drew McIntyre 9/2

Kevin Owens 9/2

Ricochet 5/1

Samoa Joe 5/1

Elias 13/2

The Miz 13/2

Ali 9/1

Andrade 10/1

Sami Zayn 12/1

Baron Corbin 16/1

Buddy Murphy 16/1

Cedric Alexander 20/1

Cesaro 20/1

Apollo Crews 33/1

Chad Gable 40/1

Shelton Benjamin 40/1

Unsurprisingly, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are least likely to win the King of the Ring tournament this year, and after SmackDown Live this week, it looks like the two might be embarking on a feud of their own.

The blue brand aired a vignette this week featuring Benjamin referring to Gable as "shorty", and rumor has it that Gable might be renamed Shorty G to begin somewhat of a character or gimmick makeover. With Benjamin also teasing a new direction, the former tag team partners might be set for an upcoming TV feud.

Who do you think will win the WWE King of the Ring tournament? Let us know in the comment section!