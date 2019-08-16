Ranking the win chances of every KOTR participant, why the tournament is returning

WWE King of the Ring

WWE has announced that the King of the Ring tournament will be returning to television on Raw this week. The classic tournament will boast the following names from Raw and Smackdown: The Miz, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe will represent Raw, while Elias, Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, Andrade, Shelton Benjamin, Buddy Murphy, Ali and Apollo Crews will represent SmackDown Live.

Additionally, the most recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE has decided to bring back the KOTR tournament in order to push one specific Superstar, however, that name has yet to be revealed.

Given the above, let's rank the winning chances of every King of the Ring competitor in this year's tournament.

#16 Apollo Crews

Unfortunately, despite the on-and-off-again mini-pushes given to Apollo Crews, his place in this year's King of the Ring tournament feels mostly like filler, and it's likely he will be eliminated in the first round of the tourney on SmackDown next week.

While some fans might wish to see Crews better utilized on the main roster, his chances of winning this year's tournament seem close to zero, given the amount of talent competing this year.

#15 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is a consistent mid-card talent in WWE, and outside of names such as Samoa Joe, cuts one of the best promos on main roster television.

However, despite Zayn's abilities, both on the mic and in the ring, since returning to the ring from injury he has been used as mostly a whining heel who is quickly dispatched by his opponents.

Most recently, Zayn was quickly defeated by Samoa Joe on this week's episode of WWE Raw, and it appears likely he will advance very far in the King of the Ring tournament.

