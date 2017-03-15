WWE News: Kurt Angle on who he would like to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by

Kurt Angle also speaks about how he reacted to the news of his induction into the Hall of Fame.

by Rohit Relan News 15 Mar 2017, 11:13 IST

Kurt Angle will be inducted in the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame on 31st March

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle is finally returning to WWE after spending over a decade at TNA Wrestling and other independent promotions. He has been chosen to headline the Class of 2017 which also consists of Theodore Long, Beth Phoenix, Rock N Roll Express, Rick Rude and Eric Legrand.

It has not been announced who will induct the Olympic Gold Medalist alongside these legends, however, during this week’s episode of The Law: Live Audio Wrestling, Angle discussed who would he like to be inducted into the Hall of Fame by. He also spoke about the new Angle Strong App and getting the call from Triple H regarding his induction.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame’s 2017 Class this January. He is scheduled to appear on 31st March at Amway Center for the induction ceremony and also on 2nd April for Wrestlemania 33.

Kurt Angle had left WWE in 2006 and joined the upcoming TNA Wrestling. He became a multiple time world champion and remained a prominent figure in the promotion during his entire run. Since his departure from TNA, an in-ring comeback was speculated by many fans but WWE skipped that part and decided to induct him first into the Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

Angle has appeared on various podcasts and shows to promote his Angle Strong App, which helps those struggling with alcohol and substance addiction. During these appearances, questions regarding his Hall of Fame induction have become routine.

Angle said the following when he was asked about who he would like to be inducted by:

"Honestly, I don't know. I always thought that you got to pick. I do believe that WWE will listen to you and listen to who you would like to induct you but overall, I think they pick. I'm okay with that, I think they know who I like and who I had great programs with and who I got along with the most. I always through out there, I hope it's either Austin, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar or John Cena so I would imagine it's one of those four but I don't know yet."

Angle also spoke about his reaction when he received the call from Triple H:

“I actually spoke to him last year, we talked about doing some things with the WWE. He said let's put something together and I'll give you a call back and I didn't hear from him for about a year. He said, 'hey, we want to induct you into the Hall of Fame' and I obviously pushed him further and said what about a couple matches? He started laughing and said listen, don't worry about that, let's do the Hall of Fame, let's focus on that and when it's over, we'll talk about that but right now, let's just focus on the Hall of Fame."

Here’s a clip from Sportscenter where Angle discusses his induction, Olympic career, addiction and Steve Austin:

What’s next?

Angle has mentioned before that he would like Steve Austin to induct him as he was the one who helped him transition into a professional wrestler during his initial years. In recent interviews, Angle has pitched the names of Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and John Cena as well to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

In a report a few weeks ago, it was noted that Brock Lesnar is slated to appear at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the first time.

Author’s take

Any of the names would serve as the icing on the cake to the glorious ceremony, which will be held to celebrate the Wrestling Machine’s illustrious accomplishments. John Cena would also make a great inductor as he faced Angle in his debut match and has also had many notable confrontations with the former Olympian during his initial years in Smackdown.

An appearance by the Undertaker is difficult to imagine as the Phenom hardly breaks his character but he might make an exception this time.

Whoever the inductor may be, I am just happy to see that WWE has not neglected the contributions of Kurt Angle even after he left the promotion on a bitter note in 2006. Kurt Angle is one of the most technically gifted wrestlers to have ever stepped into any professional ring and he will be rightfully bestowed with the Hall of Fame ring, two evenings before Wrestlemania.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com