WWE News: Kurt Angle's honest opinion on the Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline

Kurt Angle had some time to spare and he asked his fans on Facebook to send him in some question to answer. A lot of interesting stuff took place but one of them stood out was the question about Rusev-Lana-Lashley's storyline.

The Olympic Gold medalist revealed that he was not keen on it at the start but Lana has got him hooked to it now. He reveals that her constant complaining, screaming and not making sense half the time has been very entertaining. He heaped praise on her for doing well and said:

I wasn’t crazy about it at first, but Bobby, Ruvse, and Lana have made it interesting. Lana really stepped up. Her pouting, complaining, SCREAMING, and not making sense half the time has been very entertaining. Lana is in her element.

The storyline took an interesting twist last night when Liv Morgan showed up as Lana's past partner. The LGBTQ angle stunned Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose but it turns out to be something WWE are using, based on the past updates on Social Media.

