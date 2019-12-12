WWE News: Lana calls out CM Punk for his controversial comments

Lana did not like CM Punk's remark

CM Punk suggested on the most recent episode of WWE Backstage that the love triangle storyline on RAW should culminate in a shark cage match at WrestleMania 36, with the losers of a tag team match between Bobby Lashley & Rusev and another duo being forced to have a shark-caged Lana as their manager.

Writing on Twitter after the show, Punk followed up on his comments by informing Lana that he had fantasy-booked the rest of her storyline with Rusev and Lashley for the next four months.

Lana has now responded to Punk’s tweet, claiming that his use of the word "chica" was "misogynistic".

I know you’ve been away from @WWE for several years. Perhaps moving forward, you will favor #WWE and @FS1 by refraining from misogynistic comments like “chica.” Thank you. #WWEBackstage https://t.co/aiPzcNI83n — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 11, 2019

What else did CM Punk say on WWE Backstage?

Speaking in his second appearance as an analyst on WWE Backstage, CM Punk revealed that, contrary to what many fans might expect, he “did not hate” the dog food segment between Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown.

He also spoke to Corbin, who was a special guest on the show, about the role of playing a heel in WWE, and gave his opinion that it is much easier to portray a bad guy than to be a babyface.

