WWE News: Matt Hardy comments on Dixie Carter's appearance on WWE 24 - Kurt Angle: Homecoming

Matt Hardy retweets his former Impact Wrestling boss.

by Jeremy Bennett News 11 Jul 2017, 12:52 IST

Matt Hardy and Carter have a good relationship

What’s the story?

After news broke on Friday that Dixie Carter was in the WWE Network special WWE 24 – Kurt Angle: Homecoming, social media broke into a frenzy. Matt Hardy also took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the matter.

In case you didn’t know...

Hardy’s most prominent run in Impact Wrestling was from 2014 to 2016. As a heel, he and his wife Reby Hardy often butted heads with Dixie Carter who was the authority figure for the promotion at the time.

The Hardys have also had their differences with the Nashville-based promotion, but they have primarily come during the Anthem era.

The heart of the matter

It is clear that Matt Hardy has a lot of respect for Dixie Carter. She was the one in charge of the company when Matt invented the Broken gimmick. One can assume that Hardy is thankful for Carter giving him the freedom to develop one of the most unique in pro wrestling over the past decade.

Hardy shares the sentiment of everyone in the WWE Universe when he says he is looking forward to seeing her on the Angle documentary later this week.

Also read: 5 Men who could face Kurt Angle in his final match

What’s next?

WWE 24— Kurt Angle: Homecoming premiered after the July 10, 2017, episode of Monday Night Raw. The Olympic Gold Medalist is expected to come clean about the text message scandal on the next episode of WWE’s flagship show.

Author’s take

I definitely agree with Matt Hardy here and cannot wait to see the documentary. Not just because of the surreal moment of Dixie Carter on-camera for an interview, but Kurt Angle is one of the best of all-time, and I am looking forward to seeing this documentary of Angle’s reunion with the WWE.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com