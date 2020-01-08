WWE News- Matt Hardy gives clarification on his roster status

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Matt Hardy has finally spoken!

WWE veteran Matt Hardy returned to in-ring action a short while ago and was seen performing on Monday Night RAW. There were many who were confused in regard to Matt's status, including TalkSPORT co-host Alex McCarthy.

Matt responded to McCarthy's tweet recently, where the latter asked for a "general explanation" about Matt's current status. Matt stated that he has been listed as a SmackDown Live Superstar ever since he returned last February. He added that although he did perform on RAW back in November and December, he wasn't officially put on the RAW roster. Check out McCarthy's tweet and Matt's response below:

Ever since I returned last February, I’ve been listed on the #SmackDown roster. When I performed on #RAW in November & December, I wasn’t ever officially put on RAW roster. Saw several websites suggesting I’d switched roster pages, but not the case.



Call me Matt Hardy in LIMBO. https://t.co/soEnNKNOJk — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2020

Also read: Brock Lesnar named honorary coach to celebrate 20th anniversary of major title victory

Matt hasn't been used much on the main roster ever since Jeff Hardy was injured last year. It should be noted that Matt's WWE contract is set to expire on March 1, 2020, as per a report by PWInsider. Speculations have been running rampant lately, regarding Matt possibly joining All Elite Wrestling after his contract expires. Matt's name was mentioned in the list of Superstars who could possibly head to AEW once their contracts are up, on the latest edition of WOR.