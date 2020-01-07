WWE Rumors: Company legend's contract expiry date revealed

We are nearing a period when the contracts of a few WWE Superstars are set to expire, which will allow them to leave the company and join a rival brand, like AEW.

One WWE legend whose contract is set to expire later this year is Matt Hardy. The tag team wrestling icon's contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire on March 1, 2020, as per PWInsider. Hardy can join any other brand on that date as per the report.

But, Jeff Hardy's contract with WWE will expire on a much later date as he has missed a lot of television time due to being out for a long time due to injuries and then his arrest due to DWI. WWE may have added more days to Jeff's contract due to his unavailability to them. Jeff was last seen on WWE television way back in April 2019, and although he should be fit after his leg injury, WWE reportedly want him to "address his personal health", as per the same report.

Matt Hardy has hardly been on WWE television since Jeff's injury, with his last match coming in December against Ricochet. Hardy, though, has been active on his YouTube channel where he has been posting several videos, including a segment called "Free the Delete", which alludes to the Woken Hardy character.

There have been rumors doing the rounds that Matt Hardy could join AEW after the expiry of his contract, with his brother Jeff. They could feud with their old rivals The Young Bucks, whom they feuded with at ROH.

Hardy praised AEW's Cody Rhodes and the impact that AEW have had on the pro wrestling industry, which was quite a surprising statement, considering AEW are direct rivals with WWE.