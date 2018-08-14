WWE News: Natalya issues statement on the death of her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya issues a statement on her father Jim Neidhart's death

What’s the story?

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya has taken to social media so as to issue a statement on the death of her father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

Opening up in what is said to be her first public statement in the aftermath of her father’s death, Natalya thanked everyone for the outpour of support directed towards the Neidhart family. Besides, Natalya also spoke about her legendary father.

In case you didn’t know…

It was reported earlier today, that former WWE Superstar and professional wrestling legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has passed away.

Over the course of his long and storied career, Neidhart performed for several notable organizations such as WCW, WWE, NJPW and TNA (now—Impact Wrestling) among others.

Neidhart was always regarded by many as one of the most underrated talents to have ever graced the professional wrestling ring.

The heart of the matter

Current WWE Superstar Natalya was initially scheduled to compete in a singles matchup against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nevertheless, as we’d previously reported, Natalya has been pulled from tonight’s RAW owing to the tragic death of her father.

Natalya took to her official Instagram page so as to issue the following statement—

“I can’t put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad. He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family.”

“My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person. There was no one like him! I’m just gonna miss him so much. We are going to hold all of the moments we had with him close to our hearts forever and never let them go. I promise to keep your memory alive. We love you so much, Daddy!”

“On behalf of my entire family, we would also like to personally thank everyone for the outpouring of thoughts and prayers. It’s meant so much to us.”

What’s next?

Natalya is presently involved in a feud wherein she performs as an ally for Ronda Rousey, against Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox on RAW.

The professional wrestling community has been sending their thoughts and prayers to the Neidhart family during this difficult time.

Sportskeeda offers its condolences to the Neidhart family.