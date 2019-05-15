×
WWE News: Nikki Bella sends advice to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
8.97K   //    15 May 2019, 00:55 IST

What's the story?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins made their relationship official this week and the WWE Universe just can't get enough of the new power couple in town.

While there have been many superstars who have dated each other in the WWE, very few have managed to grab the limelight the way Nikki Bella and John Cena did. They got engaged at WrestleMania for god's sake! 

Bella and Cena are not together anymore but that doesn't mean they can't be handing out advice to new couples in the company. 

Nikki Bella was at the NBCUniversal TV Upfronts in New York City promoting Raw's five-year partnership with USA Network, during which, she spoke about Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' relationship.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins and Lynch have been in the news for many months as the two Superstars were spotted together at various events and locations. The WWE Universal Champion and the dual Women's Champion sat next to each other at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which was perceived as a coming out of sorts.

'The Man' recently confirmed her romance with Rollins in a Twitter exchange with Beth Pheonix. Rollins then posted an adorable backstage photo from WrestleMania 35, which all but confirmed the long-running rumours   

WWE didn't miss out on the opportunity to gain some traction as they too reposted the photo on their Instagram handle and congratulated the couple. \


The heart of the matter

Nikki Bella was asked about Lynch and Rollins being by WrestlingNews and she responded by saying, "I think Seth and Becky are so cute."

She went on to give a short yet effective piece of advice. "I guess just take it day by day and do whatever makes you happy," the former Divas Champion said.

What's next?

Nikki Bella seems to be happy after her amicable split from John Cena and is doing well for herself by managing many of her ventures outside pro wrestling.

As for The Beast Slayer and The Man, we wish them nothing but the best in what we hope is a long and fruitful relationship. They look lovely together. 


