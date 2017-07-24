WWE News: Paige responds to fans that are concerned about her

Things aren't as bad as fans thought they were!

by Riju Dasgupta News 24 Jul 2017, 12:42 IST

Paige spoke her mind on her social media account

What's the story?

Recently, shocking photographs of WWE superstar Paige surfaced on the internet that left fans concerned about her health and well being. When we reported about the same, the 'comments' section of our Facebook Page blew up with fans who voiced their opinion on her state of being and urged her to get her life back on track. Paige responded, in kind, with a Tweet, from her official account.

Don't worry guys and gals I got the good bra on today and better lighting. You guys sure have a way with words to make a girl feel good. ???????? pic.twitter.com/FKlEwDUTEZ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 23, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Paige has been the subject of controversy for over a year now, never quite able to escape the public eye. Recently, she was involved in a public dispute with Alberto El Patron in Orlando and as a result of the same, if she is charged with battery, she could be let go. The latest controversy regarding her arose as a result of this picture.

As one can see, in this picture, Paige looks extremely frail, bony, and emaciated, as compared to what she looked like when she was an active part of WWE. Paige would silence her critics with a Tweet though!

The heart of the matter

Paige took a potshot at her fans who jump to conclusions without knowing all the facts. While we are unaware of whether or not her life is rosy, it would seem that things aren't as bad as fans made them out to be.

What's next?

Paige's future with WWE rests on the verdict of the dispute in Orlando. We wish her all the best and hope she comes out of her ordeals safe and sound.

Author's take

Even though she's not actively wrestled for a while, I've written more about Paige than any other superstar on the roster, over the past few months. While her health may not be as bad as some people have made it seem, things are far from perfect with her right now. I hope everything goes right with this incredibly talented young woman.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com