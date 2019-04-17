WWE News: Paige reveals why she brought the amazing new tag-team to SmackDown

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 464 // 17 Apr 2019, 23:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige

What's the story?

Last night on SmackDown, Paige finally revealed the tag-team she will manage going forward - former SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka and former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane. Paige later revealed why she brought Sane and Asuka together.

In case you didn't know...

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Paige announced backstage that she was ready to bring a tag-team to SmackDown who would take the blue brand by storm. After much speculation, the team turned out to be Asuka and the debuting Kairi Sane who were revealed during last night's SmackDown.

Sane and Asuka then teamed up with Becky Lynch and Bayley to face The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Sane picked up the win for her team after hitting the Insane Elbow.

ALSO READ: Sasha Banks influencing another former champion to turn against WWE

The heart of the matter

After last night's episode of SmackDown Live. former GM of the blue brand Paige was interviewed alongside the new tag-team she brought together - Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Paige was asked about what led her to bring Asuka and Sane together as a tag-team and here's what the former WWE Divas Champion had to say:

"They're both incredible athletes. I mean, she was SmackDown Women's Champion already and Kairi, you were NXT Women's Champion too, right? And they're absolutely killing it. I mean, why wouldn't you put them together? I mean, this is genius, right? Are you guys having a good time already? They won their first match already, hello?" H/T: WrestlingInc

You can check out the video of the interview below:

Advertisement

What's next?

After their impressive debut last night on SmackDown Live, Asuka and Kairi Sane look all set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships and don't be surprised if they win the titles in the next couple of months.