WWE News: Paige's brother makes a very serious accusation about Alberto El Patron

Alberto might be in serious trouble if these allegations are true.

Paige and Alberto have been dating for over a year now and recently got engaged

Zak Bevis a.k.a Zak Zodiac, brother of WWE Superstar Paige (real name: Saraya-Jade Bevis) made a shocking revelation on Facebook, stating that Alberto El Patron, f.k.a Alberto Del Rio has been physically abusing Paige. Zak's post mentions that he is worried about his sister Paige and that she was previously with former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox who used to abuse her both mentally and physically.

Zak is afraid that his sister's life will turn into a cautionary tale like those of Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse, both of whom led troubled lives before passing away due to mishaps related to substance abuse.

According to Zak, Alberto has been beating up the former WWE Diva's Champion and has never faced any legal trouble since he has the money to cover his tracks well enough to never be convicted for domestic abuse. The recent reports of an altercation between the two at a Florida airport have now been confirmed and we know that it was Paige who had gotten into a fight with Alberto even though she stated on Twitter that it was another woman who threw a drink at Alberto to incite the incident.

Zak also mentioned that Alberto is a control freak and the fact that Paige tried to cover for him on Twitter led many to believe that she was either threatened or persuaded by Alberto to post the false report.

A source close to us who is also good friends with Alberto had mentioned to us that El Patron wanted to break up with Paige after her private photos and videos were leaked on the internet a couple of months ago. Our source also reported that the Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion even threatened to kill Brad Maddox for convincing Paige to take the compromising videos and pictures.

We, along with the rest of the WWE Universe, hope to see Paige in good health and if the allegations against Alberto are true, he should be held legally responsible for his actions.