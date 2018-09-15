WWE News: Pentagon Jr says he has not received an offer from the WWE

Pentagon reveals WWE haven't yet approached him

What's the story?

While recently speaking exclusively to Fightful, Impact Wrestling, AAA, Lucha Underground and All In star Pentagon Jr addressed the recent rumors of him signing with WWE, stating he is yet to receive an offer from them.

In case you didn't know...

Bizarrely, it was Pentagon Jr himself that stoked the fires of these rumors when he shared a news article on his Facebook page that stated he had in fact received an offer from the WWE and had accepted it.

Indie wrestling promotion MLW then added further fuel to the fire by tweeting about Pentagon and his future, highlighting that big things were coming for him, and his brother Fenix, in 2019 and deliberately using 'NXT' rather then 'next'.

Since then, Pentagon Jr has addressed the rumors publicly, denying them completely This took place at a recent event for PCW Ultra who sent us the footage of Pentagon Jr saying he wasn't going anywhere.

The heart of the matter

In the recent interview with Fightful, Pentagon revealed that the WWE have not contacted him and even if they did, it would depend on the offer itself, if he were to seriously consider it or not.

"I have yet to be contacted by them, they have not contacted me personally. [As far as taking a WWE deal] I don’t know. I would have to take a look at the offer and see what’s out there before committing to an answer.

Pentagon goes on to add that he's very happy with his current place in independent wrestling, working for many top promotions.

"For now, I am very happy with the work I have now. I’m extremely grateful to Impact, to AAA, to CMLL, to The Crash, to Lucha Underground, everybody who gives me work on a weekly basis. I’m very happy with where I stand, but WWE has never contacted me personally. We’ll see what happens in the future."

What's next?

The saga of Pentagon Jr's future doesn't seem to be answered anytime soon, but for now we've not had an official announcement from WWE. Pentagon clearly is denying it even if he has been made an offer, so we'll just have to wait and see!

