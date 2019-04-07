WWE News: RAW Superstar challenges The Rock ahead of WrestleMania

The Rock

What's the story?

Ahead of WrestleMania 35, one segment of The Show of Shows that is eagerly awaited, apart from the exciting matches, is Elias' musical segment.

The Living Truth will perform in front of the thousands at MetLife Stadium and the millions watching around the world at WrestleMania 35. But before WrestleMania, Elias has challenged WWE legend, The Rock.

In case you didn't know...

It was announced on RAW a few weeks ago that Elias will be the headline musical performance at WrestleMania 35.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Elias will mostly be interrupted by a WWE legend, and perhaps a match may happen, with John Cena one of the names that has been linked with this segment.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the press ahead of WrestleMania 35, Elias said that he's called out The Rock plenty of times, but the Hollywood star hasn't responded yet to his challenge.

“I’ve called the guy out plenty of times. He hasn’t - you know, I believe he’s afraid of Elias. I’ve put it out there many times, okay? He’s an incredible entertainer, he’s amazing in Hollywood, but he can’t do what Elias does, alright?

"I go out there every single week, perform in front of tens of thousands, millions around the world - original material, original songs, all the time.

"So I think if The Rock has it in him, by all means, come on down, show up, try and walk with Elias. I’ll show you how it’s done," said Elias. (H/T CageSide Seats)

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is just hours away.

