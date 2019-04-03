WWE Rumors: Latest backstage details on Elias' WrestleMania 35 plans

Elias will perform at WrestleMania 35, while Alexa Bliss is the official host of the show.

What's the story?

Elias had a good 2018, where he was mixing it up with the big dogs on WWE RAW, and his gimmick was super over with the WWE Universe.

The guitar-wielding Superstar heads into this weekend's WrestleMania 35 with no match, but he is set to put on a performance at the Show of Shows.

Now, Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed what could happen in Elias' segment at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Elias announced on RAW a few weeks ago that he would be performing at WrestleMania 35, after Alexa Bliss was announced as the host of the Show of Shows.

On this week's RAW, Elias performed in front of the MetLife Stadium, the venue of this weekend's WrestleMania 35. Elias highlighted how he won't be interrupted during his performance, which has happened quite often lately.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed what could happen during Elias' segment at WrestleMania 35.

Meltzer revealed that Elias could be interrupted by someone to shut him up during his musical performance. The build-up to the Elias performance has highlighted how he has been interrupted in the past, which leads us to believe that WWE may be going down that route and possibly have someone anger the singing sensation by cutting his performance mid-way.

Meltzer states that John Cena could be one of many Superstars who could interrupt Elias at WrestleMania 35. Elias interrupted Cena at last year's WrestleMania 34, and it could be payback time for Cena

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

