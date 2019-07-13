WWE News: Raw Superstar responds to Vince McMahon's birthday wish for Brock Lesnar

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 45 // 13 Jul 2019, 08:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince and Lesnar

What's the story?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently posted a birthday wish for Brock Lesnar on his Twitter handle, dubbing him "The Beast in the Bank".

Sami Zayn responded to the tweet, wishing himself a happy birthday and referring to himself as one of the most overlooked Superstars of all time.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since Vince McMahon came on Twitter. The boss wasn't known for being active on social media before he made a Twitter account. Vince now regularly posts occasional birthday wishes or congratulatory tweets for WWE Superstars and many others.

Zayn recently kicked off a campaign, aiming towards launching a mobile clinic in war-torn Syria. He is promoting the cause on Twitter and has approached the likes of The Rock to help him achieve his goal.

Also read: 5 Superstars Undertaker could face at SummerSlam 2019

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar turned 42 today. He is widely regarded as being one of the most dominant Superstars in the history of this business. Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish The Beast, adding that "It's a good day for a #BrockParty".

Sami Zayn responded to Vince's tweet, plugging his website in the process and wishing himself a happy birthday. Zayn shares a birthday with Lesnar and turned 35 today. Here's Vince's tweet and Zayn's response to the same:

Yes and also -

It's a good day to donate to https://t.co/gvJde51MvN.

Happy birthday to one the most overlooked #WWE Superstars of all time, @SamiZayn. https://t.co/LPu2JWFxmL — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2019

Soon after, Zayn tweeted that he felt it was weird not getting a wish from the boss, but added that he got a bunch of goodies from Vince later. Zayn proceeded to thank Vince for the gifts.

Advertisement

I thought it was weird you didn't tweet me since it's my birthday today too. I even thought maybe you liked Brock more than me(!) But I just got your handwritten letter, the wonderful gift, and the cake you sent (vegan too! You really thought of everything) Many thanks! :) — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2019

What's next?

Being overlooked in such a manner had to have stung Zayn, but the gifts that Vince sent to him later must have made up for it. Hopefully, Zayn gets an even better present on his birthday and he gathers enough funds to launch the mobile clinic.

What are your thoughts on Zayn's tweet to Vince?