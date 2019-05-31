×
WWE News: Raw Superstar says he forgot he was a champion once

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
334   //    31 May 2019, 12:10 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Scott Dawson recently put up a story on his official Instagram page, taking a shot at WWE.

Dawson stated that he forgot that he was once a tag team champion.

In case you didn't know...

Things aren't going too well for The Revival ever since they lost their Raw Tag Team Titles to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins at WrestleMania 35. It was reported that the duo was offered a huge sum of $500,000 each to stay with the WWE for the next five years. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder rejected the offer, and Vince wasn't thrilled one bit.

Almost immediately, The Revival was put in a storyline with The Usos which saw the twins film Wilder shaving Dawson's back in a washroom. Further, The Revival endured more embarrassment in the "Ucey Hot" segment, but played their parts like pros. Dawson shot back at WWE by posting a hilarious photo of himself and Wilder in Paris.

The heart of the matter

Now, Dawson has changed his Instagram profile to a visual of him getting his back shaved by his partner Dash Wilder. He has also put up an Instagram story, which states that he forgot that he was a Raw Tag Team Champion in the past.

Check out the story on this link.

Here's the Instagram story
Here's the Instagram story

What's next?

Rejecting Vince McMahon's offer proved to be a huge mistake on The Revival's part. Nevertheless, the duo are hell-bent on leaving the company as soon as their contracts are up. Once The Revival is out of WWE, we might see them debut in AEW, to face off against The Young Bucks, a match that has been teased for a long time now.

Would you like to see The Revival in AEW?

