WWE News: Revival's Dash Wilder takes a hilarious dig at their booking

The Revival on last week's Raw

What's the story?

The Revival's Dash Wilder recently took to Instagram and posted a photo with Scott Dawson in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The picture shows both wrestlers sharing a milkshake, which was a subtle jibe at their current booking on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know...

It was recently reported that Vince McMahon offered The Revival a sum of $500,000 each to sign a contract with WWE for the next 5 years. The disgruntled tag team rejected the offer, and apparently, Vince wasn't thrilled with it.

This resulted in The Revival getting booked in an angle against The Usos on Monday Night Raw, which saw the twins filming Dash Wilder shaving the back of Scott Dawson in a washroom. The angle took a turn for the worse the next week, as The Revival was shamed again in a tasteless segment. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared a surprising reaction to the booking of The Revival.

The heart of the matter

WWE is currently touring Europe, and this gave The Revival an opportunity to take a slight jibe at their current booking.

Dash Wilder posted a photo on his official Instagram handle, which shows the two Superstars sipping milkshake from the same cup, with The Eiffel Tower gleaming in the background. The caption to the photo read:

Back shaving?✅ Ucey Hot on the b’s? ✅ Milkshake in Paris? ✅

What's next?

It's good to see Wilder and Dawson going along with the storyline in a professional manner. Hopefully, the storyline ends soon and they get to do something worthwhile for a change.

What are your thoughts on WWE's treatment of The Revival? Where would you like to see them go when their WWE contract expires? Sound off in the comment section!