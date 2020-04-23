Has Vince McMahon underutilized another talent?

In an unfortunate set of events, WWE released over 20 Superstars and additionally furloughed backstage staff as a result of the budget cuts last week. One of the individuals on the receiving end of this huge decision was former 205 Live manager and current cruiserweight competitor Drake Maverick.

Maverick posted an emotional video on Twitter moments after news of his release was made public. That is also where he confirmed that he would still be taking part in the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

Now, Maverick made an appearance earlier on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump and was asked about his preparation for the same. In addition to talking about how he's trying to maintain his same diet and running more, Maverick added that he's just got to make the best of the situation. He even pointed some fingers, suggesting that it's what he's been doing always as he's only ever been offered "crumbs":

"It's just a case of adapting, just like this situation now, okay? And I always look at it like this: 'Right, what have I got in front of me, what have I got to play with? Okay, here we go. How can I make this better than what it is?' And that's what I've always done. If anybody that's followed my career, even here at WWE, I don't get given anything man, I get given crumbs, but I make it a steak. And I've always wondered right, what would happen if somebody one day just gave me a steak? Think about what I could do with it."

Maverick then affirmed that he again has to make something out of nothing, concluding by saying that it's his story now.

"And that's the situation I'm in now, I've gotta make something on nothing, like I've gotta make this work for me, I've gotta make this happen, I've gotta save my job. I've gotta win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship to save my job. This is my story now. It's not about anyone in Group A, it's not about anyone in Group B, this is my story now, 'cause I took it and I'm going to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship."

Drake Maverick's last chance in the WWE

It was announced long before the talent cuts that Drake Maverick would be taking part in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament following the current champion Jordan Devlin's inability to fly to Orlando, Florida.

The tournament consists of eight Superstars who have been divided into two groups and will slug it out in round-robin fashion. The winner of each group will then take part in the championship match.

"I have to win, and I will win." - @WWEMaverick on the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/BGbEblbXVL — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 22, 2020

While Maverick has claimed how he's going to make this title his own and that he will prove WWE wrong, he faces stiff competition in the form of Kushida, Tone Nese, and Jake Atlas all of whom are in his group. In fact, Maverick will start his campaign later tonight on NXT, when he toughs it out with Atlas. We can only wait in anticipation to see whether Maverick can make good on his claims.