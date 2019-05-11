WWE News: Revival opens up on WWE run

The Revival's recent Raw segment

What's the story?

WWE Raw tag team The Revival talked with The Sun during WrestleMania weekend, and the interview has just surfaced online.

The duo stated that their WWE run has been full of ups and downs, and added that there aren't many wrestlers in WWE who are better than them.

In case you didn't know...

The Revival was called up to the main roster on the Raw after WrestleMania 33, in a winning effort against The New Day. The thunderous debut didn't help matters much though, as the duo went on to be relegated to the lower mid-card, and were soon turned into glorified jobbers.

On the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw, The Revival was buried by DX and The Bullet Club. The team asked for their WWE release earlier this year, but was instead given the Raw Tag Team Championship for the first time. The Revival successfully defended the title on multiple occasions, but fell prey to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins at WrestleMania 35.

After reportedly rejecting a lucrative WWE contract, the tag team was put into a weird angle on Raw, that saw The Usos filming Wilder shaving Dawson's back. Scott Dawson recently took to Instagram to respond to a subtle warning for the team that was put up in the preview for this past week's Raw.

The heart of the matter

While talking about their WWE run, Dawson stated that it has been full of ups and downs. He added that they beat The New Day in their debut match, and that victory ended up boosting their ego more than it should have.

When we came in and beat The New Day, with that kind of reaction, maybe that boosted our ego a little too much. It was like someone said, 'Settle down, let's put that chip back on your shoulder.

The duo also stated that there aren't many people on the roster who are as good as The Revival.

What's next?

The Revival's booking woes don't seem to have an end, and here's hoping that Dawson and Wilder manage to turn this storyline to their advantage.

What are your thoughts on The Revival's booking?