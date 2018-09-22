WWE News: Rey Mysterio on his son's pro-wrestling training, possible link with WWE

David Marquez FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 433 // 22 Sep 2018, 03:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dominik Gutierrez (far left) and Rey Mysterio (second from left) have been grabbing headlines ever since rumors of Mysterio returning to WWE first arose a few months ago

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has addressed his son's professional wrestling training in a post on his Instagram page.

Mysterio confirmed that his son, Dominik Gutierrez, has started a 3-month training camp at Lance Storm's pro-wrestling academy.

Possible links regarding Mysterio's rumored deal with the WWE and the timing of his son starting training camp have resulted in a rather intriguing discussion regarding the same in professional wrestling circles.

In case you didn't know...

Back in late 2016, Rey Mysterio had confirmed that his son Dominik Gutierrez does plan on embarking on a career in professional wrestling.

In early 2017 as well as in the latter half of the year, pro-wrestling fans were made aware of the fact that Mysterio has been training Dominik, and helping the latter get a footing in the industry.

While both Mysterio and Dominik have been relatively quiet about the latter's professional wrestling career as of late, the fact remains that the legendary luchador's son is said to attract a great deal of attention owing to him potentially following in the steps of his father en route to achieving pro-wrestling greatness.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio's son has previously appeared on WWE programming in Mysterio's feud against late-great Eddie Guerrero.

The pro-wrestling world is now rife with talks of Mysterio possibly having signed a new 2-year deal with the WWE.

Considering that, the possibility of his son Dominik training at the WWE Performance Center in the near future may not really seem far-fetched at all.

Mysterio captioned an Instagram photo in connection with the same as follows--

“3 month session starts now for my son @dominik_35@stormwrestlingacademy Calgary #ThankYouLance #ProudFather #KillItSon”

What's next?

Rey Mysterio is expected to make his on-screen return to the WWE very soon, and is likely to perform for the WWE extensively over the next couple of years.

Would you like to see Dominik Gutierrez join his legendary father in the WWE? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.