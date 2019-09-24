WWE News: Rey Mysterio wins Fatal 5-way match, becomes #1 contender for the Universal Championship

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 27 // 24 Sep 2019, 08:42 IST

Rey Mysterio

This week's RAW featured a star-studded five-way elimination match to determine the next contender for the WWE Universal Championship. Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode squared off against each other to earn the right to face the WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, at next week's episode of the Red Brand.

As expected, the five top-tier athletes of WWE provided the fans with one of the best matches of the night. Ricochet was the first wrestler to get eliminated following a Kinshasa from Shinsuke Nakamura. AJ Styles then pinned the Intercontinental Champion and almost immediately got pinned by Robert Roode. In the end, Rey Mysterio picked up the win by pinning Roode after a massive 619 and the Splash.

Courtesy of this victory, Mysterio will now challenge Seth Rollins at next week's 'RAW Season Premier' for the WWE Universal Championship.

Rey Mysterio's return

Without any doubt, Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest names in WWE history. However, he went through a lot of ups and downs recently. There were even rumors of Mysterio hanging up his boots but his son, Dominick, forced him to change his mind.

Since then, Rey Mysterio is back with a vengeance and he wants to show the entire world that he has still got what it takes. He picked up victories over the likes of Gran Metalik, Cesaro and now he has earned himself a shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE Universal Championship's future

Seth Rollins is already scheduled to defend the WWE Universal Championship against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt inside the demonic 'Hell in a Cell' at the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The question is, will Seth Rollins retain the Championship or will the WWE Universe see someone Rey Mysterio face The Fiend at the event?

