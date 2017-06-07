WWE News: Ric Flair claims that he injured his hand punching a Golden State Warriors fan

The Nature Boy recently sported a cast on social media for unknown reasons.

Ric Flair’s Instagram post has the internet talking....

What’s the story?

16-time World Champion Ric Flair took to Instagram yesterday to show off a hand injury that required a trip to the doctor. Flair captioned the post by saying “one Warrior fan down” seemingly joking that he punched a Golden State fan during the NBA Finals.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the past few years, Flair has made appearances at Cleveland Cavalier games to show his support, especially during the playoffs. Flair isn’t the only WWE Superstar involved with the Cavaliers as the franchise invited The Undertaker to attend their home opener this season.

The heart of the matter

The Instagram post led to a flood of stories hitting the internet that Flair got in a fight at the NBA Finals. It is unlikely that the Nature Boy really got into a fight; otherwise, he wouldn’t have posted this on Instagram for legal reasons. At this time, it is unknown what caused the hand injury in question.

The reason the fight story has taken off is due to Flair’s past. Just a couple of months ago he was thrown out of a bar in Indiana for acting in an uncivilised manner.

What’s next?

Game three of the NBA Finals between Golden State and Cleveland will take place on June 07, 2017. The series shifts to Cleveland, and Ric Flair claims that he will be in attendance.

Author’s take

It has not been pretty for Cleveland Cavalier fans through two games in the NBA Finals. Maybe Flair punched a wall in disgust after their latest performance?

He’s a very passionate guy, so that is definitely a logical explanation for the injuries. Hopefully, for Flair’s sake, it is nothing worse than that.

