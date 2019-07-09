WWE News: Ric Flair is impressed with top WWE Superstar

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair talks WWE, Baron Corbin, R-Truth and more!

What's the story

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, sat down with the folks over at WrestlingINC for an interview. During the interview, he talked about various topics within WWE, namely, "Constable" Baron Corbin.

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair has been out of the wrestling business (regularly) since 2012. Since then, he has made sporadic appearances for the WWE and has been involved in some angles/storylines. Most recently, he appeared at WrestleMania 35 to help Triple H defeat Batista in a No Holds Barred Match.

The heart of the matter

Ric Flair discussed how impressed he is with Baron Corbin. Flair talked about how he admired Corbin's ability to take direction from a creative standpoint.

"Baron has figured out a way that, alone, could make you a lot of money for a long time, taking on everything. From being the GM, to being the whipping boy, to doing this and doing that, because he can talk and he can work. And he doesn't mind [having to do these things."

He discussed his love for R-Truth, as he refers to R-Truth as an absolute "genius".

"I love R-Truth. Are you kidding me? That's a whole different subject! I wasn't even thinking in terms of R-Truth; R-Truth is fantastic. That whole thing [with the 24/7 Championship] is genius."

He also talked about the direction WWE is currently taking in terms of their talent roster and who he sees as the future of the business. He mentioned Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles all as potential torch-bearers. He also talked about former Evolution-mate, Randy Orton.

"They've got some phenomenal talent [in WWE right now]. I'm not saying they're not carrying the torch, I'm saying that they haven't, in my opinion, decided who they want to carry it," Flair explained. "You've got Roman [Reigns], you've got Seth [Rollins], you've got AJ Styles, all three tremendous. Randy Orton: there isn't a better worker in the business, when he wants to work, than Randy Orton. But Randy has been there. When he does those interviews where he says he's been here for fifteen years and done it all, that's the truth! That's how fast time has gone by. Randy Orton, if you take his size into consideration, his looks, it's hard to say Randy is not 'The Man'.

What's next

Ric Flair has opened up a new shop for fans to purchase t-shirts, hats, and other memorabilia. The shop is located at RicFlairShop.com. Additionally, "The Nature Boy" is currently relaxing and taking it easy, enjoying some nice family vacation time with his wife and family.

