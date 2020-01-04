WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on The Usos' return

Roman Reigns and The Usos

Tonight's edition of SmackDown Live saw Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan taking on King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in the main event. The Fiend appeared during the closing moments of the match and connected a Mandible Claw on Bryan.

When the lights came back, Reigns proceeded to check on a fallen Bryan, but was attacked by Corbin and Ziggler. The duo decided to chain Reigns to the ring and humiliate The Big Dog again. The plan didn't work this time though, as The Usos made their return in shocking fashion and fended off the villains.

Soon after the show went off air, Reigns posted a backstage picture with The Usos and Tamina Snuka. Reigns added a heartfelt message, stating that nothing can replace the feeling of being with family. The Usos responded to Reigns' tweet, as can be seen below:

Back in July, The Usos met The Revival at Extreme Rules 2019, but failed to capture the tag team gold. Soon after, Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI, resulting in the duo getting removed from WWE TV for an indefinite period of time.

What was your reaction to The Usos' return? Sound off!