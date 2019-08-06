WWE News: Roman Reigns gives cryptic update on forklift accident ahead of SmackDown Live

WWE stalwarts Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan seem to be on a collision course, set to reach a crescendo at SummerSlam

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has taken to his official social media account, so as to address the forklift incident which transpired on last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Reigns has now put forth a rather cryptic update on the forklift accident storyline, asserting that he will find out the truth behind it.

In case you didn't know...

As we'd previously noted, it was on the aforesaid episode of SmackDown Live; that Reigns was almost hurt by a pile of scaffold and metal, which fell on him while he was headed toward backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton.

While the accident is a part of the WWE's ongoing storylines and wasn't a legitimate mishap, the entire segment has notably generated a considerable amount of buzz surrounding Reigns and the mystery attacker.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the vast majority of professional wrestling fans and experts believe that Daniel Bryan will eventually be revealed as the mystery attacker this week, ahead of SummerSlam that takes place on Sunday, August 11th.

Roman Reigns initially played off the incident as nothing more than an accident, mistakenly caused by the backstage crew whom he has a significant amount of respect for.

Regardless, "The Big Dog" seemingly got wind of the ongoing rumors pertaining to a mystery attacker having attempted to take him out, in relation to which Reigns put forth a series of tweets.

"Sometimes you want to believe people can’t do what others say they’re able to...I hear y’all, I really do...I’m gonna find out the truth about this “accident.” #SDLive"

At this time I think the #SDLive incident was a mistake by the crew, which I love and respect. I respect the machine and the team that builds it and I understand mistakes happen. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 4, 2019

People will speculate, people will talk, but until proven otherwise, I’m considering it an accident. #SDLive — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 4, 2019

Sometimes you want to believe people can’t do what others say they’re able to...I hear y’all, I really do...I’m gonna find out the truth about this “accident.” #SDLive — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 5, 2019

What's next?

The general consensus in the pro wrestling community is that Daniel Bryan being revealed as the attacker would likely lead to a match between him and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam which takes place this Sunday, August 11th.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' statements? Sound off!