WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals emotional backstage moment at WrestleMania 34

What's the story?

Roman Reigns returned to the WWE recently and announced that his leukaemia was in remission, to the delight of the WWE Universe. The Big Dog has returned just in time for WrestleMania season, but we aren't quite sure whom he will face at The Show of Shows,

Reigns, while speaking at the WrestleMania 36 venue announcement, spoke about an emotional backstage moment that happened at WrestleMania 34.

In case you didn't know...

In last year's WrestleMania, Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in a singles match for the Universal title, a match that Lesnar won and retained his belt.

Reigns faced Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, and later in the month at the Greatest Royal Rumble against The Beast, losing both matches. He did triumph over Lesnar at the Survivor Series PPV, winning his first Universal title.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced yesterday that WrestleMania 36 next year will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

While speaking about WrestleMania, Reigns spoke of an emotional and proud moment at last year's event:

“I was coming back to the TV hotel and I was going through the green room, just to check in and make sure I was done for the day. I saw my sons running, screaming through the green room in a giant banquet room, wide open. And I saw my daughter chasing them across that green floor.

“That was probably the proudest moment I had from last year’s WrestleMania. It wasn’t being in that main event. It wasn’t selling out the [Mercedes-Benz] Superdome. It was that small moment seeing that smile on my children’s faces," said Roman Reigns (H/T WrestleZone for the transcription).

What's next?

Reigns and his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, will face off against the team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag team match at this Sunday's Fastlane PPV.

