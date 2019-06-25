WWE News: Roman Reigns sends hilarious warning to 205 Live

Abhilash Mendhe

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter and sent a message to the 205 Live brand.

Reigns indicated that if he manages to drop 50-60 pounds of weight, he might go to the Cruiserweight brand.

In case you didn't know...

In latest WWE NEWS, WWE Stomping Grounds is in the history books. The PPV saw Roman Reigns take on longtime nemesis Drew McIntyre in a rematch from WrestleMania 35. The rivalry had reignited when McIntyre came to Shane McMahon's aid and put down The Big Dog a few weeks ago.

The Scottish Psychopath helped Shane McMahon defeat Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, in what was considered as one of the biggest upsets in recent history. On the road to Stomping Grounds, Drew McIntyre broke character and heaped praise on Reigns, but added that he will stand tall when all is said and done. Reigns somehow managed to defeat McIntyre again at the PPV, despite McMahon doing everything in his power to prevent it from happening.

The heart of the matter

A spot during the Stomping Grounds match between Reigns and McIntyre saw The Big Dog take a leap off of the top rope on both McIntyre and Shane. Reigns, despite being almost a behemoth, has been doing this move for a while now. He reacted to the clip of the top rope dive with a tweet and sent a hilarious message to the 205 Live brand in the process.

Reigns humorously stated that the 205 Live wrestlers should watch out, as he might just come to the brand if he manages to shed 50-60 pounds. Here's Reigns' tweet:

🤔 If I can drop 50-60lbs... watch out #205Live !! 😂 https://t.co/djFQf1Kqv5 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 24, 2019

What's next?

Roman Reigns is all set to team up with The Undertaker to take on McMahon and McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

What are your thoughts on Reigns' humorous take regarding an appearance on 205 Live?