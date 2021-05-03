WWE News Roundup: 13-time champion deemed as ‘Roman Reigns’, update on Daniel Bryan’s future, big return confirmed for RAW (May 3rd, 2021)

We are back with another spicy edition of WWE News Roundup to kickstart this week. The WWE Universe recently discussed some of the controversial quotes riddled with bold comparisons from current superstars. We also saw Daniel Bryan possibly competing in his last match on SmackDown, and fans are curious to know more about his future.

How it started: How it ended: pic.twitter.com/cRFxugKP0j — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2021

In this article, we will take a look at the top stories that dominated the WWE headlines over the last few days.

#1 Tamina picks ‘Roman Reigns of the women’s division’ in WWE

WWE Superstar made a bold claim recently

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE and one of the most valuable assets for the company. Recently, Tamina picked the female equivalent of Reigns, and she believes that it is none other than Charlotte Flair. She believes that The Queen’s influence over the entire women’s roster makes her the ‘Roman Reigns’ of the women’s division.

Before comparing Charlotte Flair to Roman Reigns, Tamina vehemently argued that Nia Jax doesn’t deserve to be involved in this conversation. She talked about the topic during a recent interview with Vi Be & Wrestling and said:

"If you wanna go for the Polynesian side of it, I mean I would have to say I am the 'Roman Reigns' of [the WWE women's division]. It's not Nia, that's for sure, it's definitely not Nia. If you wanna talk about outside of our Polynesian culture, the Roman Reigns of the women's locker room... both RAW and SmackDown combined, I mean wouldn't you have to say maybe Charlotte?"

"I would say Charlotte at this point, she's definitely risen and she's coming back. She's definitely got something in her head there. She's coming back for something, and she definitely wants to prove who she is. I know she came out and she definitely put everybody on the spot, and she addressed all the locker room. So, I would have to say Charlotte right now," said Tamina.

Tamina recently formed a tag team with Natalya, and the two have gained a lot of momentum on WWE SmackDown over the last few weeks. They have also improved inside the ring and have emerged as the biggest threat to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign. The two teams also locked horns for the title at WrestleMania 37.

On the other hand, Flair returned on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 37 and immediately set her sights on the RAW Women’s Championship. Recent developments on the Red brand indicate towards a plausible triple-threat title match between Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

