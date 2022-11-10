Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest news updates and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some stories revolving around top names like Bret Hart, Kevin Owens, and Elias.

Elias returned to WWE a few weeks back. It is safe to say that his return has been less than stellar. Kevin Owens took him out when he portrayed the gimmick of being his own younger brother Ezekiel. He returned as Elias and has been feuding with Alpha Academy instead.

3) Elias wants to face Kevin Owens

The Prizefighter unleashed his dark side on Ezezkiel after brutally beating him to the point where he had to be stretchered out. It was believed that once Elias returns, he would go after Owens to exact revenge on him for what he did to his 'younger brother'. But Elias is back to his same old gimmick and lower mid-card status. However, he said on WWE's The Bump that he wants to face Owens:

"There are different people that I need to get in there with and handle things. I think I need to say right off the top of my head, Kevin Owens, he needs to be addressed. I don't know where he's been. It's like I came back and the guy that put my brother on the shelf just magically disappeared into thin air.''

He further pointed out that the former Universal Champion has not been seen since his return. He called out Owens, asking him where he was and what he had been up to since his return.

2) Ken Shamrock on why his push was ended in WWE

Former King of the Ring Ken Shamrock recently spoke about his equation with Bret Hart while speaking to VladTV. Shamrock was one of the top names in WWE during the Attitude Era. The former UFC Fighter held wins over top names like The Rock and was considered one of the top prospects. However, his run started dwindling, and he never achieved the stardom he thought he would.

"The Screwjob happened and, from that point on, we started going downhill from there," Shamrock said. "I believe it was because I trained with Bret. I went to Calgary and worked out with them at Stu's [Bret's father] place, and I became close to that group." Shamrock on his friendship with Bret Hart

While his friendship with Bret Hart might have cost him his push in WWE, he went on to wrestle for TNA and even won the NWA Worlds Championship there. He has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as well as the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

1) Taryn Terrel has announced her retirement

Tiffany, aka Taryn Terrel, has announced that she will be retiring from pro wrestling. The 36-year-old had been working for NWA recently before announcing her exit from the business. She posted an emotional message on her Instagram account, stating that she loved being in the ring and telling stories.

''Anyhow, I have decided that it is time to officially hang up my boots… forever. It’s so bittersweet. NWA gave me a wonderful opportunity to manage. The problem is, I can’t be beside that ring and find happiness."

Tiffany was part of WWE from 2008 until 2010, where she met Drew McIntyre. The two were married for a brief period before getting divorced. She went on to have stints in IMPACT Wrestling and other promotions as well.

