WWE News Roundup: 36-year-old former women's champion seemingly announces retirement, Massive star's real-life heat with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair's future

Charlotte Flair failed to win the Women's Championship at Fastlane when she faced Asuka and champion IYO SKY in a triple-threat match. However, one of her most memorable rivalries was against Becky Lynch.

We will talk about that and also take a look at what the future has in store for Bianca Belair, who has been absent from SmackDown.

3. Road Dogg comments on Charlotte Flair's real-life heat with Becky Lynch

During the latest episode of his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg, who was a WWE writer at the time of the feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in 2019, delved into the Flair vs. Lynch feud and shed light on how the on-screen animosity between the two actually led to real-life complications backstage.

"That specific story and everything was a struggle," Road Dogg said. "Look, I think they handled it well. I think it bubbled over sometimes in some of their matches. You saw that and I saw that, we saw that, and that happens, especially if you're embroiled with somebody in a storyline and you're kinda married to that person."

The current NXT Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair were best friends backstage before this program. Tensions erupted between the two, leading to a divide between their personal equation. Road Dogg also stated how the change in their dynamic led to WWE having to make changes in the storyline.

2. Bianca Belair gives an update about her WWE return

Bianca Belair has been absent for almost two months. The EST's last appearance in the wrestling ring was on the August 18 episode of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada.

Fans are eagerly anticipating her return and speculating when it might happen. During a recent interview with Rolling Out, the former Women's Champion gave an update on her return. The EST stated that she will be returning to SmackDown soon.

"You know, watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and on Peacock… Hopefully I’ll be back on SmackDown sometime soon. In the coming future, we got me and my husband, we have a Hulu show coming out, reality series so be on the lookout for that,'' she said.

During SummerSlam 2023, The 34-year-old participated in a fierce triple-threat match for the Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Belair managed to secure the title, but her reign was short-lived as IYO SKY swooped in and capitalized on their Money in the Bank contract, leaving The EST without the championship.

1. Ronda Rousey seemingly announced her retirement

The Baddest Woman of the Planet, Ronda Rousey, has seemingly retired from pro wrestling. She lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam and left WWE as her contract expired.

The Rowdy One's latest comment on Instagram had her confirm that she is done as an active wrestler and is now retired.

"“Sorry, I couldn’t hear you through my retirement.” Bernie Lumen."

Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey enjoyed an impressive wrestling career, achieving multiple WWE Women's Championship wins and notably being part of the historic first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event in 2019.

Nonetheless, her popularity declined, and she encountered significant fan backlash as her career progressed.

