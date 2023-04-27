WWE News Roundup: 39-year-old former champion has officially quit the company, More on major controversy surrounding Triple H

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece revolves around top names like Roderick Strong, AJ Styles, and former WWE Champion Triple H.

In today's edition, we will look at some interesting stories, including Roderick Strong's surprising departure from NXT and AEW debut. Apart from that, we will also talk about a significant controversy in Triple H's early career:

#3 Roderick Strong has officially left WWE

Roderick Strong's appearance on AEW Dynamite this week marked his departure from WWE. Strong signed with the company in 2016 and was primarily featured on the NXT brand before his exit. Despite being a talented wrestler, he received little attention lately, as his last match was in August 2022. Strong's appearance on Dynamite surprised many wrestling fans, leaving them wondering what the future holds for him.

After his appearance on Dynamite, Strong took to Twitter to confirm that he is now open to accepting new bookings. While it remains unclear what Strong's next move will be, his talent and experience will undoubtedly make him a valuable asset to any promotion. Following Wednesday's show, Tony Khan announced that the former Cruiserweight Champion is now officially a part of the AEW roster.

Strong's departure from WWE is another example of the changing landscape of professional wrestling, as more talented wrestlers seek new opportunities outside of WWE.

#2 Vince Russo on why AJ Styles debuted in 2016

AJ Styles, one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the industry, made his long-awaited WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016. The moment was significant for AJ Styles and his supporters, as they had been waiting for years to see him compete in a WWE ring. Styles' arrival in the company was a game-changer and brought a new level of excitement to the promotion's programming.

According to former writer Vince Russo, Styles' debut in WWE came at a crucial time for the company.

"I think when they brought him [AJ Styles] in, it was at a point when they really needed him," Russo said. "And I can guarantee you it was Bill Behrens who probably worked [on] his deal. Remember, bro, when they brought AJ in, they needed him at that point. It would have been stupid of them to change his name."

Styles' debut was a statement from the company that they were committed to bringing in the best talent from around the world. The iconic moment marked the beginning of a new era that embraced performers from diverse wrestling backgrounds.

#1 Former writer on being ashamed to be involved in controversial Triple H angle

In 2002, Triple H and Kane engaged in a heated rivalry. As part of the angle, The Game made accusations that Kane was a murderer. It was later revealed that Katie Vick was The Big Red Machine's ex-partner who died in a car accident, and Triple H mocked his rival over it.

Here's what former creative director David Sahadi told The Insiders about the controversial storyline:

"I was so against that. I was so appalled and embarrassed by that, that I barely remember that. Things that are that disturbing to me and are that gross, I just tend to wipe my memory, especially if I’ve had nothing to do with it."

Per Sahadi, it can be beneficial to cross the line in a storyline if done positively. However, Kane and Triple H's feud crossed the line for all inappropriate reasons, especially the part where the latter mocked a 'dead' person.

